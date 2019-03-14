We have all experienced that gut-wrenching feeling that falls upon us the second we realize that we forgot something in a cab or an Uber. It is natural and happens to the best of us.

There is even a theory that forgetfulness is a sign of genius. But some Uber riders are making it seriously hard to believe that theory.

Last Monday, Uber released their Lost & Found Index for this year covering the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan.

Let’s just say the list was revealing. A little too revealing if you ask me. Revealing to the extent of shocking.

Hint: Someone forgot their sibling. As in their living human sibling.

What?

Other than the human being someone left behind, there are several other strange things that were found in Uber’s Lost & Found Pandora box!

Here are our Top 5:

Smokes

Shisha, Dokha Set, you know, the norm! Because you can’t walk around without your smokes, obviously!

I get it, you never know when it’s gonna be Shisha time! How do you forget it though, that I don’t get!

Food, food, food, and food!

Some of the items on the menu… I mean, Lost & Found list is a platter of eggs, a bag of spices, and a bag of rice!

I get that we, Arabs, are known for our religious appreciation to food and any food-related component. But do we have to take that appreciation to our rides too? More importantly, do we have to leave it there?!

Home Appliances & Heavy Machinery

You’d think if people are carrying something too big to fit in their pockets, they couldn’t forget it. But apparently, they can.

People casually forgot a kids scooter, a baby stroller, a flute, a microwave, and an air conditioner.

A sincere question though; how do you just casually forget that you have an air conditioner on you, like how?

Stethoscope

Well, I sincerely hope no patients happened to suffer this loss. I hear they are kind of important.

Binoculars

Because you gotta have your stalking essentials on hand, duh!

Where?

The Lost & Found index stated the cities where people forgot things the most and according to Uber’s statistics, Saudi city Qassim is the most “forgetful” city on their list.

Of course, Cairo made it to the list. However, it was at a surprisingly low rank, ranked as number 12 on their top 15 list!

I guess we are careful people after all, ha!

When?

Uber’s list also figured out the pattern of when people in each country tend to forget stuff the most. And we gotta say, after carefully examining the results, there are still some facts to which we can’t find any explanations. Other than that people are just weird.

Anyway, apparently, in Saudi Arabia, the most forgetful day was November 1st, 2018. In UAE, it was New Year’s Eve which kind of makes sense.

And as for our beloved Egypt, for some odd reason, January 31st was the day most of us lost our cool and probably a valuable possession in an Uber.

According to the stats, “Uber riders are most forgetful on Thursdays and Wednesdays, and in the afternoon – between 5 pm and 7 pm.”

Because work will do that to you!

When do people forget what?

Apparently, the things people forget in their Ubers differ according to what day of the week it is. So watch out for Tuesdays and Fridays, they are after your phones.

Lost items that peak on certain days:

Clothes on Sunday.

on Keys on Mondays.

on Phones/cameras on Tuesdays and Fridays.

on and Wallets/purses on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

on and Backpacks/luggage on Saturdays.

As if we needed another reason to hate Tuesday.

So in a nutshell, people are strange and there is no reasonable explanation to anything we do, like ever.