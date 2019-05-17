The Nile Ritz-Carlton

In the spirit of giving and precious gatherings in the holy month of Ramadan, The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo invites guests to an array of delicious and unique culinary experiences. Ramadan, a month of worship and giving, is also a month full of flavor and incredible gastronomic experiences. From ‘Al Qahira’ to ‘Alf Leila Wa Leila’ Ballrooms, Culina restaurant, Aqua pool restaurant, lobby lounge as well as the famous ‘Wust El Balad’ Ramadan tent, there is a variety of experiences to suit every taste.

Culina Restaurant: The culinary team at The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo has put together a selection of gourmet Arabic and International delicacies for their extensive Iftar buffet experience. Main courses are provided through interactive cooking and molecular gastronomy stations for main courses and desserts add an element of culinary theatre to the experience.

Safir Hotel Cairo

Celebrate the holy month at Safir Hotel Cairo in a unique experience with family and friends. The hotel offers festive packages designed to guarantee a special Ramadan experience of your own.

Palm’s Coffee Shop offers exquisite Iftar and sohour buffets where you can enjoy an array of international cuisines. Oriental and Lebanese with specialized Egyptian dishes.

Hala Ramadan tent by the Blue Pool. It’s designed to offer an exquisite Sohour in an Oriental style. It gleams with an assortment of Sohour menus from Egyptian cuisine to charcoal grilled BBQ and more. Every dish on the menu is artistically prepared by our gifted Chefs to your liking. Find all of your shisha favorites as you indulge in the tunes of nightly entertainment.

Then it’s just about time to savor our homemade dessert Ramadan oriental desserts at the Corporate café.

The Grand Nile Tower

As the Holy Month of Ramadan arrives once again, the Grand Nile Tower has redefined the Ramadan experience with numerous tailored choices to gather family and friends for a mouth-watering culinary experience while enjoying a panoramic view of the Nile.

For Iftar, enjoy gourmet set-menus at El Sakya Souk restaurant and The Nubian Village. The two restaurants offer a special menu of light favorites in an oriental atmosphere for Sohour. Live entertainment will provide a complementary soulful ambiance with a repertoire of classic tunes to set the perfect mood.

For desserts, satisfy your sweet tooth with a varied selection of Ramadan oriental pastries from Delice gourmet shop. For Nile cruise fans, Grand Nile Tower’s yacht, Marquise, provides Iftar buffet and special Sohour cruises for groups upon request in a classical oriental evening at Baccarat.

Le Meridien Cairo Airport

Experience the bliss of the holy month with family and friends at EVOO while breaking your fast on an extensive Iftar buffet featuring a lavish selections of culinary choices and traditional Ramadan favourites in addition to a delightful variety of oriental desserts for 380 ++ EGP

Step into Mezzeh for an authentic Lebanese Iftar experience. feast on an array of uncommon Lebanese delicacies, savoury assortment of hot and cold mezzehs, desserts, shisha and more.

Mezzeh also presents special Iftar set menu including a wide selection of savoury appetizers, main dishes and desserts for only 430++ EGP

Create exceptional memories this Ramadan at Shahrazad Tent, Whether you are planning to spend some leisure time with those who matter the most or arranging a corporate Sohour gathering, Shahrazad Tent is your Ideal Venue

Sheraton Cairo Hotel

This year Sheraton Cairo is your gathering place during the holy month of Ramadan. Whether it is Iftar or Sohour, a family or friends gathering, we are bringing a great variety of food and beverage offerings ranging from set menus, buffet style and a’ la carte in all restaurants.

You can enjoy an open buffet Iftar at Rawi restaurant overlooking the amazing Nile view indulging in the amazing oriental flavors. Or having an authentic Sohour at El Mawardia with a family-style menu and an oriental Takhte that will guaranty an amazing Ramadan vibe.

And as Ramadan is never complete without a tent, We are launching “ZAD” a one of a kind poolside tent with outstanding entertainment and amazing food.

Hilton Cairo Heliopolis

This year Hilton Cairo Heliopolis offers an extensive selection of authentic cuisines offering oriental iftar buffets and exquisite Lebanese Iftar set menus including mouthwatering dishes at Al Dabké.

Egyptian Nights; Hilton Cairo Heliopolis Ramadan’s lounge features a festive spirit of Ramadan’s atmosphere set against the backdrop of contemporary design, and overlooking the gardens, this modern lounge features extensive al fresco terrace and a full range of delectable offerings of Iftar and Souhour.

The lounge offers an array of oriental Arabic plates created by famous Egyptian and Lebanese chefs and served in overwhelming proportions followed by piling plates of oriental sweets, freshly baked oriental fitir on a display show kitchen, along with creative inventions of Shisha flavors.

A takht band provides live entertainment from a stage across the pool complimented with several huge screens broadcasting hit Ramadan series, all are topped with Hilton professional, expedient and friendly service.

Hilton Cairo Zamalek

Feel the magic of the Nile breeze at our elegant in-door and outdoor venue, Arabesque tent offers a daily Iftar buffet overlooking the Nile. Also you can enjoy a lavish à la carte Sohour menu, compliment the evening with your favourite Shisha selection and playing one of our oriental games while listening to our nightly live entertainment.

The JW Marriott Cairo

The time spent with family and friends during Ramadan is priceless, so let us help you create memories to cherish by spending Iftar and Sohour at JW Marriott Hotel Cairo where you will enjoy impeccable service and exquisite culinary experience surrounded by the unique atmosphere of the Holy Month.

Experience the holy month in graceful elegance with our variety of Ramadan specials. Enjoy a delectable Iftar buffet and Sohour set menus at Mirage Café

. For a more casual outdoor experience Plateau offers family-style Iftar and a la carte Sohour amidst a beautiful backdrop, enlivening entertainment and shisha. La Patisserie will be serving up the very best of oriental pastries. Guests in need of unwinding get 30 minutes free for every one-hour massage booked at Mandara Spa.

Sonesta Hotel, Tower & Casino- Cairo

Exclusively during Ramadan, Sonesta Cairo Hotel introduces “Meshmeshia” around the pool. Enjoy the authentically Ramadan spirit with specially created Ramadan decorations while serving mouthwatering “Iftar” & “Sohour”, live entertainment and various “Shisha” flavors. A genuine Ramadan experience you don’t want to miss. Ask about our special prices for Iftar & Sohour.

Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel

The time spent with family and friends during Ramadan is priceless, so let us help you create memories to cherish. Treat yourself and your loved ones to a Ramadan like nowhere else at Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel. Enjoy an extensive Iftar buffet and Sohour set menu at Afandina by the pool topped with a variety of shisha options.

Choose from a scrumptious array of Arabic pastries and treats at En Passant, the perfect take-home indulgences.

Chinoix’s authentic Chinese a la carte menu is perfect for those looking for a change of flavors this month.