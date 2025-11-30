The UN Global Compact Network Egypt (UNGCNE) has announced the launch of its flagship program “Bloom with Purpose” , a transformative capacity-building program designed to bridge the gender leadership gap in the Egyptian private sector. Rooted in the principles of inclusive leadership and sustainable development, the program reflects the network’s broader mission to foster a more equitable and inclusive business environment in Egypt. It also aligns with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, UN Women’s Empowerment Principles, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for the Empowerment of Egyptian Women.

Spanning 12 weeks, the program will be delivered by International Academy for Advanced Research and Studies (-IARS and accredited by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) in the United Kingdom, the only charter body for management in the UK, and the sole authority entitled to award the Chartered Manager designation, with a membership base of more than 180,000, – The program aims to empower 100 women in mid- to senior- level management positions by equipping them with strategic leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and decision-making capabilities necessary to advance into senior executive roles, thereby contributing to a more inclusive and resilient business ecosystem.

The initiative, “Bloom with Purpose”, comes to life thanks to partners who genuinely believe in the power of women to shape a better future. The Main Partner, Tatweer Misr plays a leading role in supporting women’s advancement and enabling them to step confidently into leadership positions across the private sector. This commitment is clearly reflected in the participation of five of its female professionals in the program, demonstrating the company’s ongoing investment in empowering women and cultivating capable leaders who can create meaningful impact across the sector and the wider community.The program also receives the valuable support of Contact Insurance Brokerage and MBG Developments as Platinum Partners, whose shared dedication to equality and opportunity reflects a collective commitment to creating a more inclusive and resilient business community in Egypt.