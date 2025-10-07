Entreprenelle unveils the first edition of “SheCan – Food & Beverage”

Entreprenelle, the leading women’s entrepreneurship network, unveiled the first edition of “She Can – Food & Beverage (F&B)” in Cairo on October 4; the event was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Social Solidarity, the National Council for Women, and was attended by over 1,000 visitors and 47 speakers.

During the 10th major edition of “She Can” in April 2025, the Food & Beverage Stage attracted more than 2,000 visitors, while the Food Market – held in partnership with Ms. Mai El-Sahhar, Founder of Food Platform Market – achieved sales exceeding EGP 1.5 million in just one day; this remarkable success highlighted the sector’s rapid growth and vast potential, prompting Entreprenelle to dedicate a standalone event to the industry.