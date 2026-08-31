Cairo — 30 August 2026 — TikTok and Entreprenelle joined forces to launch the second edition of “TikTok for Entrepreneurs” in Egypt, this time putting women founders at the heart of the experience. Held under the patronage of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA),the “Female Founders Edition” took place on August 30 bringing together women entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses and startups for a day of practical learning, knowledge-sharing and conversations around building and growing businesses in today’s digital economy.
Under the patronage of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA),TikTok and Entreprenelle Open New Pathways to Business Growth for Egypt’s Women Entrepreneurs with the Second Edition of “TikTok for Entrepreneurs”
The event welcomed approximately 200 participants, with women entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses at the heart of the audience, alongside a delegation from the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), Wael Ezzat, Head of Public Policy for North Africa at TikTok, startups, e-commerce businesses, industry experts, and members of Egypt’s wider entrepreneurship ecosystem.