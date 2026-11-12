UNFPA Egypt has appointed rising star Hamza Diab as Champion, contributing to the organization’s efforts to raise public awareness through his voice, influence and public engagement to shed light on youth issues and inspire positive change for young people across Egypt.

Hamza’s engagement with UNFPA for a term of two years, will focus on topics of youth leadership, mental health awareness and promoting positive masculinity among young people, among the social issues he is passionate about.

The 20-year-old Egyptian rising actor has become a known-name in Egyptian and Arab drama and cinema. He appeared in several important TV series and films, including the popular Kamel al-Adad (Full House), youth drama Ezma, 50/50 and most recently in Tale’ Nazel (Up and Down).