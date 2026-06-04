UniFair VIII is set to bring together a diverse range of international universities, educational institutions, and aspiring students across East and West Cairo, offering a comprehensive and accessible platform for exploring higher education opportunities worldwide. Organized by UniPal, the exhibition will take place on 8 June 2026 in District 5 (East Cairo) and 9 June 2026 in SODIC Allegria (West Cairo), with free entry for all visitors.

The event will feature more than 40 leading international universities. Attendees will gain direct access to admissions representatives, scholarship opportunities, and personalized academic guidance across both undergraduate and postgraduate pathways.

This year’s edition features 40+ international universities, along with access to more than 5,000 scholarship opportunities, all for helping students to explore a wide range of study options across destinations such as the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, France, Canada, Australia, the United States, and beyond. Designed to support informed academic decision-making, the event reinforces UniFair’s position as one of Egypt’s leading platforms for international education and global academic mobility.