Realme has finally unveiled its latest smartphones in the Egyptian market for the best-valued realme C3 launch along with the realme 6i phone, widely characterized for their modern features, elegant designs, smooth screens, high-speed performance, and long-lasting battery life.

For the first time, realme 6i is the first device of its series to launch in Egypt. Highlighting that, the double launch for realme C3 and realme 6i on the 23rd of March, followed by flash sale for realme C3 on the 24th of March at 2:00 pm on SOUQ, and the official sale will be on the 26th of March. In addition to this, realme 6i pre-order is by the 1st of April until the 6th of April, subsequently the official sale will be on the 7th of April.

Moreover, realme C3 and realme 6i are both famous as the revolutionary gaming monsters of the season. realme C3 and 6i have been recognized for their unique slogan of “Unleash the Gaming Monster”. realme C3 has been released at a valuable price of 2290 EGP and will be available on souq.com for 2190 EGP, during the flash sale. Meanwhile, realme 6i is considered to be the best choice smartphone given its two distinctive editions. The 4+64 GB priced at 2890 EGP; and the 4+128 GB priced at 3390 EGP. Respectively both editions will be available for pre-order on Souq.com for 2790 EGP whilst the second for 3290 EGP.

“Realme is committed to enabling young people to experience great products with affordable prices and enjoy a happy life with advanced technology and unique modern design” said Joseph Wang, General Manager of realme Middle East and Africa Operations.

With two stylish colors, Blazing Red and Frozen Blue comes realme C3, featuring AI Triple Rear Camera, 5000 mAh battery, 6.5” HD+ Mini-drop Fullscreen with world’s first MediaTek Helio G70. Plus, its fast charger that supports reverse charging as a power bank, realme C3 is available in the Egyptian market with one edition of 3 GB ROM and 64 GB RAM.

Realme C3 is a superstar in 4 key areas – Performance, Battery, Display, and Camera. As a first in its segment, the C3 features the world’s first MediaTek Helio G70 processor which will ensure powerful and speedy performance for both mainstream users and gamers, alike, it will be the game monster.

As for the realme 6i smartphone features comes with a 6.5-inch full screen, a Quad camera with AI technology, 48 Megapixels, and a 5000 mAh battery, which is the first smartphone in the world to come with the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Also, it has a fast flash charger of 18 watts, and it is available in two editions 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM; and 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Furthermore, realme 6i were artfully designed following a peculiar design philosophy that combines classic and elegance designed by a Japanese designer – Naoto Fukazawa, who brought to life the two simple and clear colors, inspired by white milk and green tea.

The realme 6i specializes in its powerful quad-camera system, each camera of which is carried out its respective function and collaborates closely with others, resulting in striking photo experience and fun.

Particularly, the ultimately clear 48MP main camera boost to produce clear and beautiful photos. Along with a 5000mAh massive battery, realme’s largest battery, it can certainly come to have the longest battery life. All these powerful features will be positioned at the best choice under 3K EGP.