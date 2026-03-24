Among Egypt’s premium schools, Uppingham Cairo has quickly emerged as one of the most distinctive

and ambitious educational projects introduced to the country in recent years. Founded as the first international campus of the historic Uppingham School in the United Kingdom, the school brings more than four centuries of British independent school tradition to Egypt. With annual tuition ranging between $32,000 and $45,000, Uppingham Cairo sits at the very top of Egypt’s international school market and is widely regarded as one of the most premium educational environments in the country.