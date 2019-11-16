Starting from 2013, mass shootings or poisoning of stray dogs started in Egypt. Hundreds or maybe thousands of harmless dogs and cats were killed in cold blood ever since.

And we all heard the same arguments of “they scare off the children!” or “they are overcrowding the streets!” and “getting rid of a few will help!”

Yesterday, the 15th of November, we learned that another massacre took place. But this time, it was the slaughtering of a number of puppies. Yes, harmless little new born puppies were abused then murdered.

WARNING: video contains violence!

https://www.facebook.com/abdo.jo.31/videos/2821488374570755/

What harm could those puppies possibly do? Will they scare off children? What could be the reason behind such suffering and incredibly painful deaths of innocent little souls?

Is it not enough that people in our Egyptian streets have made it normal to dismiss, kick and abuse stray animals for asking for food. Who cares if a cat is killed by a fast car? A dog who limps because he is beaten up daily? They are only “animals” right?

The way we view the animals file in Egypt needs to change, for many reasons. For starters, all lives matter. Just because its not human life doesn’t make it any less important. It is our vanity that makes it seem that way!

Secondly, animals too can feel. They have an emotional system and can easily develop emotions and sense negative behaviors and retain memories of them.

As for the “overpopulation” argument, we are pretty sure that a few dogs are not the reason Egypt is so over populated. But, nevertheless, we could use the “neuter and spay” technique that is used all over the world!

Where we gather stray animals and safely and harmlessly remove their reproductive organs; this way they won’t reproduce unnecessarily and won’t bring any extra souls to suffer on the streets.

And spare ourselves the hideous crimes of killing helpless beings and leaving their blood on the streets for our kids to watch and learn!

Finally, once we saw the video, we felt the urge to write about it. We can’t ignore and overlook these acts of cruelty in our society no longer. Animals are inferiors to human being, and in this sense, we should treat them with mercy. Not the opposite.