Cairo, Egypt, 20, June: Visa, a world leader in digital payments, today announced its title sponsorship of Starlight Festival In partnership with Visa, the first-ever Egypt edition of the globally renowned EXIT festival experience, set to take place October 8–11, 2026, with landmark performances and experiences staged near the iconic Great Pyramids of Giza. The partnership reflects Visa’s continued commitment to supporting Egypt’s position as one of the world’s most compelling travel destinations, a country where ancient heritage, contemporary culture, hospitality, music, and commerce come together to create unforgettable experiences for visitors from Egypt, the region, and around the world