While tourism might have been suffering in Egypt for the last few years, we’re finally getting back on the tourism map! From governmental efforts to private companies encouraging tourism in the country; and we must say, they’re doing a great job!

One of the private companies that are starting to make a difference is VisitEgypt. VisitEgypt is a new company that’s only founded in 2019 but already built a reputation to become Egypt’s finest travel Influencer Marketing Agency. Visit Egypt’s mission is to showcase Egypt as a leading worldwide destination, by collaborating with the best content creators around the world.

VisitEgypt managed to finalize an agreement with Egypt’s top airline, EgyptAir, to facilitate the influencers’ travels to Egypt.

EgyptAir will be the chosen airline for the influencers, so their trips can start not just when they arrive in Egypt, but as soon as they enter the plane.

The first to be on board to “Visit Egypt” through EgyptAir were travel bloggers and influencers JR Alli and Pat Greenall, who arrived in Egypt the beginning of this week.

You can check their visit to Egypt through our Instagram page as well as VisitEgypt.