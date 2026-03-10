Cairo – March 9, 2026

vivo Egypt has announced the appointment of Raghda Amer as Head of Public Relations and Communications, reinforcing the company’s commitment to strengthening its corporate communications, media engagement, and government affairs. In her new role, Amer will lead vivo Egypt’s communications and media relations strategies, while also supporting the company’s government engagement efforts, contributing to strengthening the vivo brand and supporting its growth in the Egyptian market.