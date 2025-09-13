vivo is making a huge wave in Egypt with the launch of its highly anticipated V60 smartphone, followed by the announcement of superstar Mohamed Hamaki as its official brand ambassador. This move strongly reflects vivo’s commitment and dedication to connecting with Egyptian consumers in a more meaningful way, a huge step that blends its innovative technology with a public figure and artist who inspires millions of people around the world.

The partnership also goes beyond being just a promotion; it’s a whole strategic step to engage young, tech-driven audiences and highlight vivo in the market as a top choice for those seeking power, style, and personality in a smartphone. The new vivo V60 packs serious performance power with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor built on 4nm architecture, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for seamless multitasking and smooth gameplay. Its AI-powered photography features also include AI Aura Light 2.0, AI Erase 3.0, and AI Magic Move, all of which take creativity to the next level. In addition to the ZEISS Multifocal Portrait system and periscope telephoto lens, which deliver professional-level shots in any light.

By bringing Hamaki’s star power with a feature-packed device, vivo is confirming its status as a key player in Egypt’s smartphone market, delivering innovation with a human touch to all customers. So, are you joining the vivo family soon?