Your wedding day is one of the most memorable moments of your life that shall live forever, and capturing it should be nothing short of perfect and mindblowing. Here, the new vivo V60 steps in, and nothing more is needed. This isn’t just a smartphone; it’s your personal wedding photographer, videographer, and editor all together. With its camera technology, pro-level lenses, stunning display, and unlimited features, vivo promises that every smile, dance, and even tear on your big day is saved in breathtaking detail. Here’s why you should have vivo V60 as your companion for your big day.

Professional-Grade Portraits with ZEISS Lenses

Your wedding day deserves photos that live forever. With vivo V60’s ZEISS Multifocal Portrait mode, you can capture every angle of your love story, from sweeping shots of your whole guest list to intimate moments of that “just married” glow. Every smile, tear, and stolen glance looks picture-perfect and true to the moment with vivo’s V60 lens.

Low-Light Perfection for Night Celebrations

The magic doesn’t stop when the sun goes down, and neither should your photos. The Super Telephoto ZEISS periscope lens, paired with the Sony IMX882 sensor and f/2.65 aperture, ensures every twinkling light and every dance move looks crystal clear.

Creative and Easy Editing at Your Fingertips

Not every wedding shot is perfect, but with AI Erase and the Magic Move features with vivo V60, it can be. Remove that photo-bomber, adjust the frame, and turn all the snapshots into frame-worthy memories, all right from your phone with one click, making your pictures look like they came straight from a professional studio.

Relive the Magic in Stunning Quality

The vivo V60’s vibrant display turns every replay into a time machine. Whether you’re watching your vows for the hundredth time or sharing the highlights with friends, the vivo V60’s 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with ~1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 5000 nits brightness makes every replay vivid and immersive, and every detail feels alive like you are reliving the day all over again.