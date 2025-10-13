Wael El Shazly is a dynamic hospitality leader with nearly two decades of experience across Egypt’s premier luxury resorts and hotels. A cornerstone of the Rixos brand’s success in Egypt, he has been part of the opening and management teams for all Rixos Egypt properties, shaping their reputation for world-class service and operational excellence.

Since February 2025, Wael has served as General Manager of Rixos Montaza Alexandria, the brand’s flagship property on the Mediterranean coast. His leadership combines strategic vision, guest-centric culture, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, positioning the hotel as a leading destination in Alexandria’s evolving luxury landscape.

Wael is recognized for building high-performance teams, driving revenue growth, and fostering innovation in hospitality operations. His prior leadership roles include General Manager of Rixos Golf Villas & Suites Sharm El Sheikh, Hotel Manager of Rixos Alamein, and Director of Operations at Rixos Alamein, where he successfully led large-scale openings, renovations, and guest-experience transformations.

A graduate of Tanta University with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting & Finance, Wael complements his hands-on expertise with international executive training through E-Cornell and Accor Academy, focusing on strategic leadership, innovation, and sustainability in hospitality.

Known for his collaborative leadership and results-oriented mindset, Wael continues to inspire excellence across every property he leads—championing the Rixos commitment to luxury, quality, and authentic Egyptian hospitality.

Identity magazine pplauds Wael El Shazly for his visionary management, operational mastery, and lasting contribution to the evolution of Egypt’s luxury hospitality industry.