Arguing is an art. You may think this is a ridiculous statement, but it’s actually kind of real. Let’s think about it for a while. Have you ever had a successful argument or saw someone argue so brilliantly you wished you could learn it?

Let’s dig even deeper. Have you ever had an argument in which you did not lose your cool and embarrass yourself?

If you happen to lack proper argument skills, this article is for you. Thank us later.

Take ten seconds to think about your talking points

Most of the time, you lose your grip on your emotions because you get so overwhelmed by the other’s argument, you stop thinking about your own.

To stop that, all you have to do is take about ten seconds and set the facts straight for yourself. Once you have that together, you’ll have an answer for everything.

Separate logic from emotions for the sake of the argument

You know how you’re doing fine and moving along with the arguing and then the other person says something or does something that just gets to you? Yeah, that’s a fighting tactic you keep falling for.

Fix this by, quite frankly, wearing a thick second skin and stop adding emotion to your fights. Go at it like a robot would and the waterworks won’t come raining.

It’s a dialogue, remember that because you’ll need it

The basics of any argument is a healthy (okay, maybe at times not-so healthy) back and forth. So, when you give your points don’t just tune the other person out. Listen to them.

Also, on the down low here, listening will most likely help you. That way, finding holes in their arguments and winning is easier.

Don’t get distracted

The easiest way to lose an argument is to let yourself get swallowed up by someone else’s tangents. Keep your focus on the argument alone and don’t let it wander to include things like petty details and name-calling because the other person will fire back.

Literally just breathe

This one is the most basic of rules yet it’s also the most forgotten. Let it be known, if you happen to forget to keep your emotions in check and don’t pace your breathing, you will be red in the face and you will cry.

Every time you pause in an argument or get incredibly heated, remember to take a breath. Just a small breath to keep going.

It’s okay, follow these steps and you won’t spiral. Fingers crossed!