Go back to your childhood for one second. Now think—when you were a kid, what did you think the future would be like? You probably imagined that there will be flying cars everywhere and that we’ll be living either on a spaceship or underwater. And, well, none of that happened.

But you know what? Some of the things we imagined happening did really make it. Just check out ADIB’s new Beat bracelet for all our transaction needs and tell us if that doesn’t feel like stepping into the Year 3000!

Okay, so reading this, you probably might be a little caught in disbelief. Don’t worry, we’ll explain it all.

The Beat Bracelet is simple, honestly. All you have to do is simply wear it and head on out. If you’re shopping for anything and you spot something you like, you won’t have to go through the hassle of getting out cash or cards—all you do is simply show your bracelet and have it scanned. And the transaction is over like that!

Reading this, you might think that the Beat Bracelet is too simple that having it or not having it wouldn’t make much of a difference.

But the truth is you will be getting all the perks of being on top of the “Tech Fashion” wave that is currently sweeping the globe and making way for a future world where technology, fashion, and comfort will be one and the same.

And that’s not just the only perk of ADIB’s new bracelet. There’s also the added safety factor of having all your transactions be secured with no one peeking over your shoulder to get a look at your pin.

Naturally, this isn’t the only safety the bracelet provides. See, in climates like the current one where social distancing is preferrable, having a Beat Bracelet is a lifesaver.

The bracelet is contactless. It’s only scanned, as in there will be no need for you to be within a close distance to finish your transaction with zero contact, ensuring perfect hygiene!

Right about now, you might have a few concerns, like if the bracelet is too heavy or won’t match well with your day-to-day dress or if it might get damaged by chance factors like rain or something like that.

Well, we’re happy to tell you that you’re in the clear on these fronts. See, the Beat bracelet is designed to be lightweight so you could move with ease about your day. You can exercise or jog and never even worry about taking your card with you if you want a smoothie on the way!

It’s also designed to effortlessly match anything you can ever wear, kind of like camouflage that way.

And here’s the best part—the bracelet is also waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about rain or an accidental drink-spill or anything. ADIB has you covered!

Get ready for the future.