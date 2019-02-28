What if you found a place that makes you LOVE going to work? Well, apparently, there is a place where you can work and Love what you do. While being few, such companies do exist and AXA Egypt is one living proof!

And you may know, AXA Egypt is a part of the multinational AXA Group; a French insurance firm that engages in global insurance, investment management, other financial services, and the company covers health, life, and property and casualty areas of business.

Why would you want to work in AXA Egypt? We’ll tell you!

1. Customers AND employees BOTH come first; how?

While customers are always right and should always come first in any company; employees matter too, BIG time!

Part of it because appreciating employees is the most important asset, but also, because the better the work environment, the greater the quality of the work, the happier the customers!

AXA Egypt is all about empowering staff where decision making is shared, which means higher ownership and better overall morale of staff! It is a win-win situation, always!

2. Forever Young in AXA!

With an average age of 30 years old in the company, you’ll be working with a youthful active team. You’ll find the support and the environment to grow and prosper successfully with colleagues who understand you and speak your language.

You want more reasons to join?

3. TEAM; Together, Everyone, Achieves, More:

AXA Egypt managed to realize early on that the ideal candidate is not solely determined on the basis of their track record and achievements. They’re determined by how well they align with the company culture and integrate within the team, guided by AXA’s core values, Customer First, Courage, Integrity, and One AXA.

It is also important to be recognized for outstanding achievements and contributions which are all vital characteristics of a sought-after employer.

4. The Balance: 50% work – 50%life:

AXA Egypt has been focusing on maintaining the overall harmony of the workplace and the effectiveness of operations. More importantly, they have been focusing on the wellbeing of employees, helping them maintain a work-life balance that increases employee satisfaction.

5. Men are from AXA; Women are from AXA TOO!!

AXA also strives to have a work environment that focuses on diversity and inclusion. With gender equality being an essential element of an inclusive, innovative workplace, AXA Egypt currently has a 50/50 gender equality between employees.

They encourage fathers to play a prominent role in the care of their children by offering four calendar weeks of paid paternity leave. Additional to the new mothers at AXA, who are entitled to receive the 16 calendar weeks of paid maternity leave.

6. How many courses can you complete a year?

The highest AXA employee took over 20 courses in 2018!! In terms of development, AXA Egypt has made significant strides, establishing its Learning @AXA E-learning platform.

This provides access to more than 2000 courses across the fields of innovation, HR, marketing, finance, data science, leadership and more. AXA really gives you that privilege! They work on their employees and put their intellectual development first. (Told ya, it’s like you have a family who invests in your development!)

7. AXA Egypt made it to the Top!!

One final reason to Join AXA’s team. The multinational insurance company’s branch in Egypt has been officially awarded a Top Employer for 2019. They are the only recognized insurance company in Egypt with the title, by the Top Employers Institute. The global Certification Programme has recognized over 1,300 Top Employers in more than 115 countries around the world. Organizations get certified as Top Employers by providing their staff with the best working environment. This is done through their progressive ‘people-first’ HR practices.

We’re hoping that other companies start following AXA Egypt footsteps. Can you imagine if all companies treated their employees the same way?