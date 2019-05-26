Twelve years ago, Egyptian athlete and pioneer Omar Samra made it to the top of the world’s highest mountain, Everest.

Now, Sherif El-Abd became the second Egyptian to color the hills of the highest mountain top with the colors of the Egyptian flag and make all of Egypt proud.

How Did He Get There?

This great accomplishment came after three years of hard work, which is how long it took Al-Abd to turn his life around and make athleticism and mountain climbing his main focus.

According to his interview with Masrawy newspaper, Sherif Al-Abd’s main focus was his job and he had no interest in rock or mountain climbing.

However, three years ago, he started his journey by joining a running club and taking on his first challenge which was a 5-km-marathon. Then he headed to Nepal to start getting himself accustomed to long hikes.

Making It to the Top

And three years later, specifically on April 4th 2019, Sherif made it to the top of Mount Everest, alongside 15 Arab companions from all over the Arab world.

And reportedly, the first thing he did after making it to the top of Everest was call his parents and let them know he made it, making them and all of Egypt proud.

The Adversities along the Way

But this journey was in no way easy or smooth; it was filled with challenges, obstacles and losses. Some of which were severe dehydration, exhaustion, and worst of all, Sherif was met with a great loss when he lost a friend on his return trip.

But Sherif still made it to the top and inspired all the young aspiring climbers.

His Next Challenge

And he is only just beginning, according to what he told Masrawy. He is planning to take on the challenge of climbing Mount Sinai next.

As challenging as it might seem, we trust the young ambitious athlete is more than up for the challenge.