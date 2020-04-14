Earlier, we gave you the first Ramadan trailers to see the sun. Now, it’s time for part two as the countdown to the holy month begins. Let’s see what these sneak peeks tell us!

100 Wesh/ Hayah- Dubai one

Asser Yassin and Nelly Karim in a comedy? Apparently, Nelly Karim is playing the role of the vulgar trickster. That’s something we definitely don’t want to miss this Ramadan!

kheyant Ahd/ CBC- Hayah- Dubai One

Youssra is one actor that never fails to deliver nothing but perfect Ramadan drama. This year, she joined forces with Hala Shiha, Jumana Murad and Khaled Anwar for what looks like a thriller- drama. So, fingers crossed!

Layaleena/ CBC

The story takes place in 1950’s Egypt and by the looks of it, it’s a typical socio-political drama. But hey, Eyad Nassar and Ghada Adel would surely get you excited to watch this one!

Lama Kona Soghayareen/ DMC- Hayah

This series starring Khaled El Nabawy, Reham Haggag and Mahmoud Hemida appears to be a real undeveloped version of “I Know What You Did Last Summer”. Will we be completely disappointed?

Forsa Tanya/ CBC- DMC- MBC

Honestly, after the unfortunate turnout of her last Ramadan show, Yasmine Sabry is really adamant on making it on the silver screen. Will this lovey-dovey series with Ahmed Magdy be her ticket?

Neheb Tany Leh/ CBC- Abu Dhabi

Yasmine Abdel Aziz is channeling her inner feminist vibes in this manifesto of the eternal fight between men and women. It looks different, we’ll keep an eye for it.

Regalet El Beit/ CBC- DMC- ON

Regalet El Beit, formally known as Timon W Bomba, is the second or third (we actually lost count) collaboration between Adham Hosny and Ahmed Fahmy. And we’re starting to wonder, isn’t it about time they part their ways?

El Nehaya/ On Tv

Youssef El Sherif is going full-force this year with his dystopian drama El Nehaya. Any similarity between the plot and reality is unintended?

Valentino/ DMC- MBC

Veteran actor Adel Emam rarely misses a Ramadan series chance. And we can’t help but notice the similarities between all his dramas and wonder if he should now retire and live off his long and iconic cinematic career. Will he prove us wrong this year?

Happy Ramadan, everyone!