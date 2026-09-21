Infinity Clinic Pharma is a pioneering Egyptian company and the local parent company behind a diverse portfolio of skincare and haircare brands, with years of experience in the market. In summer 2026, Infinity launched its nostalgic campaign, “لما الصيف كان أطيب”, connecting with audiences through shared memories of childhood summers, family gatherings, and life’s simple joys. By recreating an 80s-inspired visual world, the campaign encouraged audiences to revisit and share their memories. As AI picked up on Infinity’s distinctive visuals and cultural references, the campaign’s aesthetic evolved into a wider creative trend, inspiring audiences and brands to recreate their own stories and products through the same nostalgic lens.