Members of the highly notorious Afrocentric worldview have recently altered the picture of Menkaure and changed his appearance to resemble that of a man rooted in black African origins, showcasing a dark-skinned version of the ancient Egyptian king when searched on Google.

One of the most celebrated pharaohs of our history, the image has sparked severe backlash against the Afrocentric movement once more for yet again toying with ancient Egyptian heritage based on their own preferences.

The reaction surrounding the image reflects an ongoing debate over how ancient Egyptian history and identity are represented on social media and in various industries by the Afrocentrists, with some Afrocentric narratives relying on selective portrayals that disregard historical evidence.

Others believe these controversies highlight the growing influence of Afrocentrists in shaping public understanding of history, where edited images and unverified claims create confusion around well-documented historical figures.

For many of us, the issue is less about cultural appreciation and more about the importance of presenting ancient Egyptian heritage in a way that remains grounded in credible historical evidence and academic research.

