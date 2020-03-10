Things sure were different in the early 2010’s. Much-debated mahraganat music was just making it into the mainstream, memes were in a slowly cringe-development, and people were just dipping their toes in the deep pool that is Social Media Influencing.

Speaking of that last thing, have you ever wondered whatever happened to those people? The ones who pioneered the first wave of Social Media Influencers in Egypt? See, we used to see them everywhere back in the day but it seems like they just disappeared.

Naturally, we couldn’t shelve our curiosity aside so we decided to track down these Once-Influencers for our benefit and yours!

Nurhan Abu Bakr

Then: You might remember Nurhan Abu Bakr by her alter ego name, Nefissa Bakoghty. This influencer’s name started making rounds quickly after she reached Twitter fame through sheer reliability. Soon after, Nurhan started appearing in events and conventions as a motivational speaker.

Now: Still largely active with a considerable online following, Nurhan is currently an events’ host who also owns an online store (Shades of Print) and has written two books. She’s still giving motivational speeches, though they’re mostly directed to high school students.

Shady Srour

Then: Way back in the early 2010’s, Shady Srour was known for a considerable amount of funny videos in which he played several characters, including his mother. Those videos eventually skyrocketed to nationwide fame and his life hasn’t been the same ever since.

Now: In an interesting turn of events, Shady Srour has dabbled into several art forms. He started acting and rapping (yes, really). He has also moved to America, where he tried to replicate his comedy sketch success with moderate results.

Sherif Fayed

be honest, can you even tell the now and then

Then: For the few who haven’t seen this man’s face plastered everywhere, Sherif Fayed was first known as a viner with entertaining content as well as an aspiring travel blogger.

Now: Sherif Fayed has now become a full-blown travel blogger with dedicated pages to his exploits. He has also founded a travel-based page and is a part-time host on the show Sadeem.

Hadia Ghaleb

Then: Joining the Influencer troupe with the other fashionistas, Hadia Ghaleb’s entire online personality was all about, well, fashion and glamour and her day-to-day life and happenings.

Now: Same old, same old! Hadia Ghaleb is still pretty much doing the same thing, with the exception of trying (and failing, quite miserably) to be relatable by sharing the Troubles With Being An Influencer.

Aya Mostafa

Then: In the olden times, Aya Mostafa was a makeup artist that also tried to be an aspiring social media influencer. By now, we all know that meant a stream of unfunny videos that were well-received at the time.

Now: Acknowledging that her content wasn’t the best because she wasn’t being true to herself, Aya Mostafa has now stuck firmly to molding her craft and focusing on her art alone.

Mohanad Hattab

Then: Mohanad Hattab started his road to online stardom through a steady stream of funny videos in which he played an assortment of exaggerated female characters with witty catchphrases.

Now: Mohanad Hattab is still pretty much doing the same thing (with the same costumes, too) except he’s now living in Dubai and is also using a gender-switch filter for yet another character.

Nour Kabakebe

Then: Yet another funny and good-looking guy, Nour Kabakebe joined the mix of aspiring influencers through doling out consistent video content that managed to be funny.

Now: If you’ve ever wondered what Sherif Fayed would have been like if he hadn’t switched to travel blogging, you have your answer in Nour Kabakebe. Other than being a self-described entertainer, though, Nour is also a fitness coach at Ignite Egypt.

Abdoul

Then: A naturally charismatic person with a few ideas, Abdoul created a buzz as someone who was actually ranting about relatable stuff, sort of a pre-cursor to Marwan Younis.

Now: Recovering from the after-effects of a horrible car crash, Abdoul is now back again to pursuing his creative content endeavors.

Salma Abu Deif

Then: Way back when, Salma Abu Deif entered the influencer-sphere the same way many others did: through fashion and modelling. It’s safe to say that she has now moved on to better things.

Now: All these years later, Salma Abu Deif is still a fashion-forward model who is now veering off into the acting world too.

Sara Sabry

Then: Sara Sabry started as an up-and-coming vlogger who chronicled her day-to-day life through the Life Wiz Sara series.

Now: These days, Sara Sabry is something of a travel vlogger whose still keeping her old online series.

Mohamed Mekawy

Then: You cannot physically think of Egyptian influencers and not think of Mohamed Mekawy, who skyrocketed into public consciousness via El-Mohaysoon, a TV show dedicated to his and his friends’ antics.

Now: Truly proving that eyebrows do hold a special power, Mekawy is still quasi-relevant to this day. Still a social media influencer, Mekawy has founded Double Trouble Entertainment and is an aspiring actor.

Time just flew by, didn’t it?