When you were a young kid, did you use to make big plans for your future?

Oh yeah, I still make big plans and I know I will make them all happen one day!

No, I am not really the dreamy kind.

Not really, I don't like to make plans, they rarely ever work.

Yess! I used to have drawing everywhere in my room about where I am going to go and what I am going to do when I grow up!