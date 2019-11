How do you make an English Trifle?

a layer of ladyfingers, a layer of jam, custard, Raspberries, more ladyfingers, beef sautéed with peas and onions, a little more custard, sliced bananas and whipped cream.

a layer of ladyfingers, a layer of jam, custard (made from scratch), Raspberries, more ladyfingers, a little more custard, sliced bananas and whipped cream.

a layer of ladyfingers, a layer of jam, custard (made from scratch), Raspberries, more ladyfingers, beef sautéed with peas and onions, a little more custard, sliced bananas and whipped cream.