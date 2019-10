Start the quiz! Which of these music genres do you prefer listening to more? Jazz Disco Hip-hop Blues Alternative rock Sha'abi Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> If you could ally with only one other Batman super-villain, who would you choose? Poison Ivy Riddler Bane Two-Face Harley Quinn Catwoman Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> What does your super-villain outfit look like? A classic three-piece suit and bowler hat An understated outfit that can guarantee me no suspicion whatsoever My everyday clothes with a twist A regular outfit with a warm trench coat Just a regular suit I have nothing in mind so I'll copy a classic and put my own spin on it Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Would you add jewelry to your outfit? No Yes Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Be honest. Do you have a temper? Let's just say in the the worst case scenario, all hell breaks loose I'm usually calm and collected People say I do, but I don't really see it Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Which of these quotes is closest to your personal philosophy? "If I can't dance to it, it's not my revolution" "The best thing about me is I laugh at my own jokes" "You don't have to be crazy to hang out with me. I'll train you!" "I'm an educated fool with money on my mind" "I didn't fail, I was pre-successful" "Chaos is a ladder" Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> What does your ideal Gotham look like? Peaceful, idyllic, everyone is treated fairly Chaotic, overrun, without heroes Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> Share your results Facebook Facebook Which Joker Are You? %%personality%% ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0%

Related