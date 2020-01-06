Would you forgive a cheater?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Choose a City:
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What do you usually do when you're not working/studying?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Name a character in the two seasons of the series who deserved better
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Pick a Classic
Correct!
Wrong!
-
If your best friends don't like the person you're dating, would you leave him?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What would your reaction be if the person you're with confesses they don't love you anymore - or you find out they're interested in someone else?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Describe your perfect date!
Correct!
Wrong!
-
0%