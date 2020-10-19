So you’re a normal person who’s online somewhere, just having fun. And you know the drill. It will take about four posts before you see something that just sours your entire mood and absolutely obliterates your hope for humanity.

Here’s the worst part about this: it will keep happening, like some deranged endless cycle and you will keep thinking “wow, people will never stop living in the past, will they?“

Yeah. So, this kind of reflection usually happens every few days when someone decides to step one toe out of the Egyptian Norm. Case in point, below:

Infuriating, isn’t it? With all these technological advancements and everything else, some people are still living like their minds haven’t updated past the sixteenth century.

But doesn’t that kind of makes you wonder? Just why are we so afraid of letting men embrace their ‘feminine’ (aka hygienic) sides and why must men live like they don’t know what hair products are?

Now, let’s get one thing clear. Inherrently, there’s nothing specifically feminine about using a facial wash or using hair products.

However, when men take good care of themselves and their looks, some people perceive them as automatically “feminine” or else just “unmanly” — as if there’s a set standard and the world’s really that black and white.

Regardless, the answer to the question of why we’re afraid to let men be supposedly “un-masculine” is clear here. It’s the same reason why Youssef Wahbi prefers Hussein in Esha3et 7ob over Luci. Not because Luci is a petty selfish person, but because he’s the sensitive, singing-dancing, “girly” type.

So yeah, it’s the toxic masculinity. You know, the thing so deeply embedded into our culture you’d think there’s something in the water.

See, all these effed up ‘masculine’ ideals we’ve grown up with like ‘boys don’t cry‘ and ‘boys do whatever they want‘ and ‘boys will be boys’ are horrendous. There’s no way around it and we’re sure you know this.

And we also know another thing. Toxic masculinity affects and hurts both men and women because it’s shaped up society so far. Don’t get it?

Well, just think about all the times men have been told to hold their emotions back and think about how emotionally stunted they’ve become. And then think about the men who only express their emotions via rage and the dangerously high domestic abuse rate. Makes sense, right?

Okay, so now we’re at the point where some of you will raise their eyebrows and say “hey, everyone knows abuse is horrible and men have emotions — what does that have to do with boys being ‘feminine’?”

We’re glad you asked. Here’s the thing. Everyone knows toxic masculinity is bad. Everyone does and the word ‘toxic’ has been kind of overused over the past couple of years.

Egyptian society has grown to accept (some) critical thinking. We managed to discover things like how men should be allowed to be emotional and that that will never be “feminine” because, well, everyone has emotions and that’s the point. That emotions aren’t reserved for girls.

And that’s the thing. Nothing is girls-and-women-only in life. And the fact that we know this and continue to tear down boys and men who are literally just existing is downright hypocritical. Yes, hypocritical.

You cannot just pick and choose freedoms. We can’t just keep advocating for men to be allowed to explore their emotions and to not fear stigmas while incessantly mocking others who are exploring their own freedoms in dress and style.

And, sure, you can say that some people are “just joking” and “don’t actually mean to mock” but results kind of don’t take supposedly good intentions into consideration. Even “jokes” like these have bad impacts and we should stop making them because they’ll make others think they’re okay to make.

Newsflash: men are allowed to wash their faces and (gasp) use soap.