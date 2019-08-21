Everyone likes to rant and it’s not exactly a big secret. We’ve all done it, we’ve all instantly regretted it because we ran our mouths, and the rest is history.

Sometimes you don’t get to delete that history, though, and it blows up before you get to do any measures of damage control. Case in point, this person’s rant about toktoks below.

Yeah, we know. Don’t get us wrong, though. We’re not saying that people don’t have the right to be pissed about certain issues. It’s just that the way this person goes about it that just sounds off.

From the wording, it seems like a disaster is only a disaster when it happens in the “good” part of Cairo.

This Goes A Lot Deeper Than What It Appears

While toktoks and the like have been around for a long time, it’s clear that they’ve never ventured into the more posh half of Cairo. Even if they did, these comments clearly don’t think so.

All of these comments are rightfully upset about their neighborhood becoming something worse than what they’re accustomed to. Yes, you can argue some could have worded it better, but wait until you see this comment.

The fact that this comment blatantly went on the offensive like that doesn’t settle well, does it? The more you think about it, the more it’s going to make you a little uncomfortable. Why? Well, this comment puts it better than we can:

Putting An End To Picking and Choosing

We’re not going to get into whether toktoks should be allowed or banned. However, if there’s a problem with them, isn’t that considered a problem everywhere, regardless of the neighborhood?

This man-made division of society into “good” neighborhoods and “bad” neighborhoods means a lot of things. One of those is somehow the fact that problems have different scales depending on where they happen.

Problems should not be only considered as such when they take place in the better built part of the city or country, though.

That’s like saying trash-piled streets are a problem if they’re in a gated compound rather than if they happen somewhere else, like a working-class neighborhood near downtown.

If it doesn’t compute like when you consider it this way, try thinking about it in another manner. It’s like saying that a decent standard of living shouldn’t be an expectancy if we’re not living in first-world countries.

The point behind this is quite simple, before you accuse us of simply ranting. It’s that we need to self-assess now more than ever. Everyone deserves to live in a good, decent environment, regardless of circumstance.

Yes, we know no one chooses where they come from and the amount of privilege they get–and that’s a two-way street.