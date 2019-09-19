We’re about to approach 2020, and sex is still a taboo in Egypt. With the lack of awareness about this subject, many are misinformed about it. One of the most common misconceptions about sex, especially with younger women, is that sex is painful.

In one of the women’s groups on Facebook, there was a very interesting thread about why some women are scared of getting married. The post had several reasons, with one of the reasons being that they’re scared that sex will be “unbearably painful”.

Most of the comments were stating that this was their reasons for avoiding marriage. To our surprise, however, was the fact that several women who were sexually active stated that sex is, in fact, painful.

So is sex actually painful?

While sex might be painful for some women, for the majority of women, it should not be.

The idea of sex being generally painful is a myth!

Sex could be painful for several medical reasons, which women should seek medical help for. Sexually transmitted diseases, menopause, and other conditions related to the pelvis can make sex painful.

Two main reasons and the more common ones are mostly psychological; lack of sexual arousal, and vaginismus.

With sex being a major taboo, even after marriage, many women feel uncomfortable and nervous to engage in it. This is one of the main causes of vaginismus.

What’s vaginismus?

While the causes for vaginismus vary, medical professionals are still studying the condition. One of the most agreed on causes is anxiety and fear of having sex.

What happens with vaginismus is that the woman’s vaginal muscles squeeze during penetration, which can be mildly uncomfortable, or painful.

Nevertheless, vaginismus can be overcome with exercise, but the most effective, and also controversial, method is therapy.

As for the lack of sexual arousal, it is sadly the most common cause of painful sex. This can be due to medical reasons, or psychological as well.

Cause and effects of lack of sexual arousal

What lack of sexual arousal does is that it makes the woman’s body tense, and the lack of desire makes it hard to produce the natural lubricant which makes sex easier.

The psychological reasons can include stress, and other mental issues. It can include a lack of desire for their sexual partner, which is common due to forced arranged marriages. It can also be caused by previous traumas, such as assault.

Whichever the reason is, professional help from therapists and psychiatrists is needed!

Another main cause of lack of sexual arousal is due to FGM (female genital mutilation). This is a tricky situation, and the case is different with each woman. But you can still talk with your gynecologist, and ask them to refer you to a therapist as well.

So there you have it. Sex is only painful when there is a medical or psychological reason behind it. Generally, you should be fine!

If you are feeling nervous about it, seek professional help before your wedding, and we promise you it is nothing but pleasure!