You’ve seen them, we know. We’re actually positive about this. See, everyone who has ever been on Twitter has seen their fair share of fake celeb accounts online…and if they haven’t, then they’ve seen the screenshots on Facebook or Instagram. They’re literally everywhere.

Since you’ve seen them, you’ve probably had a few questions. You know, something along the lines of “does no one else see how fake this is?” or “why is it that cringey?“.

The most important question here is, though, just why do people even make fake celebrity accounts? Seriously, what is the motive behind something that seems incredibly weird? Well, we can think of 5 main reasons…

They’re trying to get online clout

Like many, many, many people online, those impersonating celebrities may be doing so because they just want online clout. That’s it.

They just want the instant gratification and praise online validation gives them. Instead of trying to get it because of their own merit (or, you know, personality), they’d rather capitalize on someone’s already-made fame.

Generally misunderstanding of parody accounts

Okay, so here’s another way of looking into things. Parodies exist. They’re real and they’re basically like caricatures except they’re online and they mostly rely on texts.

What we’re seeing in our online-sphere isn’t parodies, though. We’re just seeing someone do a pretty botched job of toeing the line between impersonation and exaggeration and the end result to all of this is us all collectively thinking “huh? That’s weird“.

They think it’s funny

As skewed as it is, sometimes there are people who run these essentially-role-playing accounts simply because…well, they think it’s funny.

Yup, you read it correctly. Some people just think pretending to be someone you’re not and saying a lot of things that don’t make sense to the person they’re pretending to be is hilarious!

Some people just project certain personas on celebs

Now that you know that some people make fake accounts to chase the high of misinformation and other forms of “hilarity”, get this: Other people make these accounts to “edit” other people’s personalities. We’ll explain.

You know how you always hear about a person and then you meet them and you think “I thought they’d be funnier/smarter/etc.”? Some people do the same with celebrities and so they create accounts to “fix” that celeb’s persona according to what they personally think it is or should be. Very Black Mirror, we know.

That’s their form of escapism

This one can be filed under the not-so-strange-and-kinda-creepy reasons, actually. Some people just create these accounts because that’s one way they can escape reality.

They simply can’t accurately express themselves or their opinions on their personal accounts for whatever reasons and so they make others. It just so happens that these fake accounts end up being celeb knockoffs.

Every weird phenomenon has its reasons, after all!