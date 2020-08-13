Why Is It THIS Hard to Make It Online Now

Quick, do you remember how different social media was back in the mid-2010’s? If you do, you’ll notice that it’s totally a different sphere now. See, social media is now THE landscape to get yourself recognition…especially if you’re an aspiring content creator.

And the end result? Well, everyone and their mother (sometimes literally) is now on every online space and content creators multiply by the thousands. But it doesn’t seem everyone’s getting what they want and it doesn’t sit well with them.

You know what we mean and who we’re talking about, don’t you? You’ve probably seen one or two creators complaining about how their work goes unnoticed.

If you haven’t, you’ve probably heard that some creators, like Ahmed Samir (Egychology), felt like their content was being sidelined in favor of certain content.

And all of this has gotten us thinking…well, just why is it so hard to make it online these days? Did it really get that difficult?

Well, yeah. It really, really did. The thing is, online spaces grow rapidly every single day, to the point where a few months digitally can make or break a platform if it doesn’t adapt.

Creators have to deal with this constantly-changing sink-or-swim landscape and they have to deal with it well.

And dealing with it well here means that some content creators have to stop doing this thing they do when they guilt-trip people about not viewing their content. Simply, because it’s bad.

example

Yes, it’s bad because (and this is why social media is basically the wheel-of-fortune) people have wildly different tastes and sometimes they align and sometimes they just don’t.

You can’t guilt-trip them into viewing your content (or shame them for watching other types of content, i/e: sillier content).

Now, don’t get us wrong. Having your content not be as viewed as you wanted sucks, plain and simple, but that’s just what the creative process is everywhere and on every platform.

It’s full of virtual landmines and it’ll never change. But that doesn’t mean you should give up.

A lot of people took their sweet time to perfect their creative processes. People like Hadia Ghaleb (like her or not, she did reach a certain peak) and El-Da7ee7 didn’t make it in a day. But they kept working until they did.

fictional example, still works

What content creators, aspiring and struggling, need here is some patience (okay and, like, a lot of analyses of public taste).

You just have to know how to beat your frustrations without blaming others if there’s no one to blame. Let people enjoy what they enjoy and up your own personal work cache too. You’ll get there, after the hurdles.

Well, people did say there’s no such thing as a free lunch.