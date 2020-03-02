Based on the novel with the very same name, All the Bright Places, released earlier on Netflix, came as a shock to everyone who dared to watch it.

The romantic drama, featuring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith, got a wave of hype that apparently won’t be fading away for a while. And here’s why!

Tragic Story

If you’ve seen the trailer, your first assumption would be how this is just another cutesy film about an introverted couple. But no, things get pretty gloomy. Narrating the story of the two teens having to deal with severe trauma at a young age.

Suicide

Following the footsteps of 2017’s “13 Reasons Why” All The Bright places also tackles the issue of suicide among teens. However, it appears that Netflix didn’t repeat past mistakes. In portraying the case of suicide in the film, the scene was far from graphic. Unlike, Hannah Baker’s scene, of course!

Mental Health

When drama decides to depict mental illness, it’s more often than not problematic. But it’s safe to say, All The Bright Places broke that rule. They dealt with mental illness in a careful, non-triggering and professional way.

Star-crossed Lovers

No, this is not a typical love story. And no, no one is living happily ever after. Or even “living” for that matter. If you’ve read the novel, you’ll probably know better than to expect much from the love story. If you haven’t though, be ready for crying a river.

So, if you’ve watched the film tell us what you guys think. If you haven’t caught it yet, we highly recommend it!