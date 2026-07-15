July 30 isn’t just a brand new day for Peter Parker, but for every Spider-Man lover out there. After five years, the infamous web slinger is making his long-awaited comeback and he’s not alone this time. Joining forces with the Punisher, the pair go toe-to-toe against the Hulk and a bigger threat that’s yet to be revealed.

Watching the trailer and seeing the posters, we’ve noticed a lot of new similarities between Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire’s Spidey, reminding us of the latter’s golden era as Spider-Man and taking us on a trip down memory lane.

Raised Webbing Suits

Peter and MJ’s Complicated Storyline

A Return to Organic Web Shooters

The Sunset Aesthetics

A Story About Self-Exploration and Balance