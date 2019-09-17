On Monday September 16, a number of people on Twitter were talking about how Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki was cyber-bullied. And the worst thing is that the tweets reported that it happened over a very normal act.

What exactly happened?

Over the last week, promotions for the 5th season of MBC’s talent show “The Voice” have been all over all social media platforms. Trailers, teasers, and pictures of the 5 judges are currently bombarding our Instagram accounts.

And because Hamaki is one of those judges, his pictures are definitely all over, too. However, one specific picture stood out – for all the wrong reasons – according to some people.

It’s one that shows Hamaki sitting in his chair – like any regular human being – crossing one leg over the other. This picture is being spread around along with very strong words of defense against the ‘bullying‘ the Egyptian singer has been exposed to.

Did it EVER happen?

A couple of people are claiming that some made fun of Hamaki because the way he was sitting looked ‘so feminine‘ and ‘strange‘.

لفتني كتير تعليقات وسخرية وتجريح على #محمد_حماقي بسبب قعدته، مش بس البنات بيعانوا بالمجتمع العربي! حتى الشباب ممكن يعانوا بسبب ال fragile toxic masculinity أو معايير "الرجولة" الغبية عند البعض! حلّوا عن العالم وما بقى تجبروا أفكاركم النمطية عليهم وما بقى تركزوا بقشور سطحية! 🤢 pic.twitter.com/p85MorKbbZ — Abbas (@_its_abs) September 16, 2019

That being said, when we tried to look into the matter, we found absolutely NO comments that made fun of the singer nor the way he sat. Twitter users who reported the subject kept defending Hamaki, accusing those bullying him of fragile masculinity.

شي حد يشرحلي

وين الغلط في جلسة #محمد_حماقي

علاش الكل كيضحك عليه ؟ pic.twitter.com/W6xe8OpZrG — IMANE🇲🇦 (@lnim10) September 16, 2019

الجهل والتخلّف بيخلّي عدد كبير من المغردين مشغولين اليوم بقعدة #محمد_حماقي

يعني بعد في الاجر ع اجر ما اختلفتوا عليها واعتبرتوها مقياس او نقص للرجولة.

كنا نقول السلاح بإيد الجاهل بيجرح، صرنا نقول التلفون بإيدو… لوين واصلين؟ pic.twitter.com/VcammcVxJ0 — Dominic Abu Hanna دومينيك ابو حنا (@dominicabuhanna) September 16, 2019

They also highlighted how most of the Middle Eastern and Arab societies struggle with fragile masculinity, in general.

Faragile Masculinity?

Okay, let us start by saying that, again, we found NO proof of anyone even commenting about a very silly thing like the way anybody sits down in their chair.

We do know that fragile masculinity, in general, is a very important topic. And it does heavily exist in our societies as well as all over the world.

By fragile masculinity, we mean the way some men are too sensitive about proving how ‘manly‘ they are. And how they’d be too concerned whether or not anything they do could be considered girly, in anyway.

Like taking care of their skin for example, or wearing ripped jeans, or even watching “Titanic”.

الرجولة ليست فيما ترتدي، ولا كيف تجلس، لا بصوتك عندما تصرخ ولا بعضلة تتفاخر بها، بل بفكرك ورقيك وثقافتك ووقارك ورزانتك. لذا نعيش في مجتمع شرقي يكتظ به الذكور بأحكامهم المسبقة، لا الرجال بتسامحهم ووعيهم. #محمد_حماقي pic.twitter.com/o5S4vtPgFw — عبدالله بعلبكي (@ABDALLAH_B2) September 16, 2019

However, it’s actually far more than that. Because it’s not just about being afraid of accidentally doing anything womanlike; it’s mostly about trying too hard to fit into the whole “Men stereotype” thing.

About believing that certain things make a man out of you, while other things just don’t. Another example is the boys/men who make fun of their friends for not watching football or playing FIFA.

And to be honest and more clear, if we’re talking about fragile masculinity specifically in the Arab world as those Twitter peeps raised the subject; yes it’s all over.

But it usually manifests itself in the way some would just LOVE to control women and be super strict with a temper; just to feel like they’re the boss men who’d always have the last word.

How is this related to Hamaki Now?

Well, since there was no sign of anybody commenting on Hamaki’s way of sitting or attitude while sitting – call it what you want-, we can’t help but think that it all started because someone thought that it does look kind of odd.

And even though he himself wouldn’t want to call it that, he decided to shed a light on it because it’s a known fact that if you have a room full of men, at least half of them would make fun of someone whom they think is kind of girly for doing something completely normal.

Because, well, that’s just the way it is. And unfortunately, that itself is arising from the fragile and toxic masculinity we’re talking about.

Nevertheless, IF someone really did comment or bully the singer for his ‘sitting attitude‘ for it ‘being too feminine‘ and we missed that comment, well, again, we can’t help but say that it’s a very known and general flaw in our societies. It has always been!

“I actually still struggle with this sometimes, no kidding. When we’re on a group outing and I have my boys and girls with me in the car, I would never sing out loud to the Katy Perry songs I like, along with the girls. I’m very serious,” Mostafa, 23.

“The Hamaki thing is just so annoying. Of course, if it’s at all true. However, until this very moment, I have friends who, well, not bully me, but make fun of me in a ‘friendly’ way because I like filing my nails. So yeah, I understand how that’s like. But, I really don’t care anymore, to be honest. I used to, but not anymore,” Anonymous, 21.

What do you guys make of all of this? If Hamaki’s incident didn’t even happen, why do you think someone would make it up? And if it did, are you at all surprised?