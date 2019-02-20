Remember last year when we had to wait a whole month to watch Deadpool 2 because it was released in Ramadan? Or the year before with Wonder Woman?

This year, Ramadan is coming just a few days after the release of Avengers: Endgame. We are all in panic mode; will we get to see it before Ramadan?

While waiting for an extra month is not that bad for a regular movie, but the internet is dark and full of spoilers, and there is no way we can avoid it.

This year, Ramadan is starting on May 5th, while the movie is scheduled to be released internationally on April 26th. This will only give us 11 days before Ramadan, which could eventually lead to cinemas pushing it for Eid.

But before we start panicking, there is good news!

According to Elcinema.com, the movie will be released in Egypt on Friday, April 24th.

IMAX cinemas have also confirmed that the movie will be released on the 24th of April, and have the movie listed on their ‘Coming Soon’ list.

Now we won’t just get to watch the movie on time, but we will also watch it two days earlier. AND avoid all spoilers! Even if you’ll be busy before Ramadan, you can still catch the movie during the holy month.

What’s more important now is that we act classy and not spoil it for the rest of the world!