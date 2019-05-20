In a shocking, yet somewhat expected, news, Google announced that they’re restricting Huawei from some updates to the Android operating system.

The restriction meant that new updates and access to many Google-based apps will be prohibited to some users. The restriction in itself was due to the Trump administration adding Huawei to a list of companies that American firms cannot trade with unless they have a license.

With Google being an American based company, they announced that they are “complying with the order and reviewing the implications”.

This restriction left many users unsure of the future of their phones. Huawei, however, published an official statement to explain the situation.

“Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world.

As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.

Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products covering those which have been sold or still in stock globally.

We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”

So what does that actually mean for users?

If you already own a Huawei phone, you will still be able to update your apps, and use Google Play. However, you will not be able to update to the new Andriod version, which is set to be released later this year.

With that said, Huawei can still use the version of the Android operating system available through an open source license.

In simpler words, Huawei will still manage to give its users a working operating system for now.

What should we expect in the near future?

Huawei’s goal was to be the top smartphone brand by the end of 2020. Business wise, this might slow down their progress. However, users will most probably not be as affected as originally thought.

Huawei have been preparing for this block for a while, and in March they have announced that they are building their own operating system, in case they are blocked from Google and Microsoft services.

What we can expect is that the new operating system will be up and running soon. Even in their statement, they have mentioned that they will “continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”

Long story short, users will most probably not be as affected as they think they will. Yes, there might be some slight issues here and there, but they will still have a solid phone with a working operating system.

If Huawei do in fact apply their new operating system, we can’t tell if it would be as good as Android or not. However, this issue with the American system has been going on for a while, and we’re sure they are at least prepared to give users a decent smartphone experience.

And who knows? Maybe we can get a new operating system that could heavily compete with Andriod and iOS.