Winter in Cairo can be pretty gloomy. But joy can still be found, even in winter!

Does a mini-getaway in an out-of-sight paradise sound appealing? Well, Siwa, the hidden gem of the Western desert, is just what you need. Siwa is so much more than just high quality dates and olives; here are some activities you should try there!

Bike Touring

If you’ve always been a fan of cycling but could never do it in Cairo, Siwa is a great place to start. A bicycle is basically the only means of moving around the oasis. Try it and get in touch with the friendly locals!

Amun Temple

Also known as the temple of the oracle, this place is believed to be the location of Alexander the Great’s coronation. If you’re a history enthusiast, you don’t want to miss that!

Sufi Circles

Given its location, Siwa is the place for cultural diversity. Sufism is part of this culture and every Thursday, a Sufi circle takes place at the center of the oasis. Where they indulge in many spiritual chants and prayers.

Abdu’s Restaurant

Worried about food? Don’t be. Abdu’s restaurant at the market square serves all kinds of food. If you want to get a real taste of Siwa, this place is the real deal.

Eco-lodges

We don’t know about you, but we’ve always wanted to try one of those Eco-friendly hotels. Luckily, Siwa is home to a number of those. But other than paying mother-nature respect, you could do fun stuff like bird watching, safari and stargazing!

Berbers

Berbers or “Amazigh” are an ethnic group who live in Siwa. They lead a colorful, eventful, spiritual life and they make great clothes and natural products that you can take home as souvenirs!

There are plenty of other activities you can do in Siwa. Like swimming in Cleopatra’s bath, doing salt and facial treatments. But we’ve only picked the ones most people miss out on when in Siwa!