Horizon Egypt Developments announced the signing of a land allocation agreement with the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) for the development of Royal Saeed Towers, a landmark mixed-use hospitality project spanning approximately 28 feddans, with total investments exceeding EGP 42 billion. This major investment aligns with the company’s vision to develop pioneering, world-class projects that reinforce New Cairo’s position as an attractive regional destination for luxury hospitality and premium mixed-use services. It also supports the Egyptian government’s strategy to expand high-quality hospitality offerings across the country, supporting the national plan to attract 30 million tourists by 2030.

The agreement was signed at NUCA’s headquarters by H.E. Sheikh Dr. Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Horizon Egypt Developments, and Eng. Ahmed Ali Mohamed Hassan, NUCA’s Deputy Chairman of the Authority for Real Estate and Commercial Affairs, in the presence of senior leaders from both NUCA and Horizon Egypt. This step comes in implementation of the directives of H.E. Eng. Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, and Chairman of NUCA, to support high-return investment partnerships, create an enabling development environment, maximize state resources, and enhance the efficiency of asset utilization under an integrated economic and development vision that strengthens the competitiveness of Egypt’s new urban cities.