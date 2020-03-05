Just a week ago, Hassan Shakoush dropped another hit song called “3od El Batal Malfof” and just like his earlier song “Bent El Geran“, it sparked a lot of controversy.

And no, the problem doesn’t just come from the fact that the song is also stolen nor does it have anything to do with Hany Shaker’s Mahraganat ban. But for something far more harming!

That is, women using the song to body-shame other women. Yes, you read that right. A song, made by men, objectifying women, is being used by women against other fellow women.

To be honest, we won’t even start with how these “Mahraganat” are full of sexism, objectifying and violence. Because we will only be stating the obvious for all we know. But let’s take a look at how female social media users are now reacting to the song!





So, yes. Women are being mean to other women for being either too fat or too skinny, over a trending song.

Now let us look at it this way, why is it when a man says or does something that directly offends women, we see troops of women heavily attacking that man on basis of feminism when at the same time we see women openly offending other women like this?

Does it have to be a man’s wrongdoing so that we bring out the little feminist inside all of us? And is it okay to bully each other as girls?

Evidently, sometimes girls bully other girls as well. Sometimes for the sake of jumping on a trend, as a joke, for male approval or merely out of internalized misogyny.

What happened to female solidarity and not conforming to society’s beauty standards? We should know better by now, right?

Hard to swallow pill, sometimes women are crueler to other women than men. But that doesn’t mean that female solidarity is a myth; as we’ve also seen other women on social media rejecting and calling out the trend.

It is just that not all women believe in solidarity and in being supportive of other fellow women. Bullying is not exclusively gender-typed.