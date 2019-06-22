On June 21st, the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) kicked off with the opening match: Egypt vs Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium. The Home team won 1-0 with Mahmoud Trezeguet‘s sensational goal; but that’s not what people are talking about.

If you look up #AFCON2019 now on Twitter or anywhere on social media; you’re going to find thousands of people in awe because they just witnessed one of the greatest competitions’ opening ceremonies in history.



Egypt is currently the talk of the world; and not just the world of football!

Ever since the official reveal of Egypt being the AFCON 2019 host, we knew that the opening was going to be special. It’s the land of the pharaohs, in the end. But we certainly didn’t expect it to be that phenomenal.

And as y’all can see in the comments and posts; people are amazed at the beautiful sceneries. From the fireworks, the outstanding lighting, the Pyramids with the African flags on them, to the mind-blowing performers, the dance and the opening song with Hakim.

We’re absolutely touched to see how Egypt made – not just Egyptian – but the world; and most importantly the African countries, proud.

People are saying stuff like: “Take a bow.“, “It feels like Egypt is hosting the World Cup.“, “That’s why Civilization started in Egypt.” and more. That’s in addition to our beloved brothers and sisters in the African countries participating in the AFCON, who are thanking and applauding us!

In all honestly, we’re bursting with pride. Egypt made Africa proud! How do YOU feel?