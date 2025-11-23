Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, successfully concluded its annual flagship event, OW Egypt Market Week, held this year under the theme “Innovation Rooted in Heritage – Royal Egypt.” The event reflected the company’s strategic vision of merging Egypt’s rich cultural legacy with cutting-edge design and technology, unveiling its 2026 collections distinguished by advanced craftsmanship, material innovation, and production excellence.

This year’s edition featured a unified showcase of Oriental Weavers, MAC, and EFCO, demonstrating the group’s industrial integration and the strength of its manufacturing capabilities. The event also reaffirmed Oriental Weavers’ pivotal role in boosting Egyptian exports and attracting foreign direct investment, supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 through industrial localization and sustainable economic growth.