Whether we like to admit it or not, new creative TV commercials are among the things we look forward to seeing each Ramadan, and Ramadan 2020 is no different. Earlier, we gave you the best ads and now it’s time for the not-so-good ones!

Fresh

We say this with heavy hearts, but it seems like Fresh commercials have lost their spark. The vibrant colors, Avant-guard models, and psychedelic themes all seem repetitive and there’s nothing “Fresh” about them!

19011

Despite the fact that this one commercial featured our favorite stars from the 90s, it had to land on our list. We feel that the nostalgia-card is getting a bit old and irrelevant, especially for a pharmacy ad, don’t you agree?

Hadeed Ezz

We don’t have much to say about this one commercial really. What’s there to say about steel? Or to be more specific, what’s there to say about steel in Ramadan? Let’s hope someone gets the hint.

Makrona El Saa’

Honestly, at first sight, we felt this was some commercial from the 90s getting a reboot or something. Turns out, it’s actually made in our present time. And we can’t call the one line song a bliss for the ears either!

We

Yes, this one commercial was actually relevant and made perfect sense for quarantine. But the thing is, the lyrics are a tad annoying to hear only like a 100 times a day!

So, what do you guys think?