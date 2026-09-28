Lately, a new workplace debate has been making the rounds online: bringing an iced coffee to a job interview. What started as a simple habit has become a supposed “red flag,” with some arguing that it makes candidates look too casual or unprofessional. Iced coffee, iced matcha, and similar drinks have become associated with Gen Z culture and a more casual, expressive image, which can be interpreted differently in professional settings.

Someone walking into an interview with an iced coffee may be seen as too relaxed or not serious enough. But would we have the same reaction if they were holding a hot coffee? Probably not. The drink hasn’t changed what the person brings to the interview; only the associations attached to it have.

At the same time, when you walk into an interview, you’re already being judged on your attire, body language, communication, and overall appearance. If the goal is to make the best first impression, why add another detail for an employer to judge? Whether it’s hot or iced, a coffee becomes part of the overall look and can influence how you are perceived. From that perspective, avoiding anything that could come across as too casual may simply be a way to avoid giving an employer another reason to form an impression before you have had the chance to prove yourself.

But does that mean we should treat every small choice as evidence of professionalism or lack of? Someone can arrive on time, research the company, communicate well, and have the right qualifications, yet the temperature of their coffee can still influence how they are perceived. First impressions matter, but an iced coffee says very little about someone’s work ethic or potential. If the same person seems more professional simply because their coffee is hot instead of iced, maybe the problem isn’t the coffee after all.