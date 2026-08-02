The “Yalla Sahel” initiative announced a strategic partnership with TikTok, the world’s leading platform for content creation and entertainment, in a step that represents a major milestone within the initiative’s vision to redefine the North Coast experience and transform it into an integrated destination combining entertainment, sports, culture, tourism, and entrepreneurship, through an advanced digital ecosystem that links real-world experiences with digital content and provides access to millions of users inside and outside Egypt.
Home Business “Yalla Sahel” Initiative Announces Strategic Partnership with TikTok to Strengthen the North...