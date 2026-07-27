Cairo, Egypt, 27 July 2026: Yango Group, a UAE based tech company, has invested through its corporate venture fund, Yango Ventures, in Egypt-based Fincart as part of the e-commerce operations platform’s oversubscribed $2.8 million seed round. The funding will support product development, team growth and new commercial partnerships as Fincart prepares to expand into additional markets across MENA and Africa. Yango Ventures will also provide product, technology and scaling expertise drawn from Yango Group’s experience across international markets.