Yes, There Are Perks to NOT Graduating This Year

If you’re a student, you must be celebrating. And why shouldn’t you? Summer came early and you’ll get to actually keep up with all the Ramadan mosalsalat without slacking off on something!

But wait, what’s that? Do you hear that? Oh yeah, that’s the sound of college seniors crying because they have their exams postponed indefinitely.

To that crowd, we have a word of advice. Two words actually — lighten up! Your exam postponement makes you very lucky because there are a lot of perks.

No responsibility…forever

You know how everyone’s always saying how the real world is actually horrible because you’ll have to get a job and shoulder adult responsibilities for the first time? Yeah, they were NOT joking around. But you can.

You get to stay a student for a long, long, long time so you get a free pass from all the responsibility. Who cares about bills and job interviews? (Hint: not you, for the time being).

More time to become qualified for Master Chef

Yes, we know. You didn’t just bake a cake, you probably baked thousands. Here’s a thought—why don’t you try your hand at other recipes? If you do so, you can probably be qualified for every cooking competition on the face of this earth!

But even if you don’t become an overqualified cook, your skills will still be enough to throw yourself a killer one-person buffet. Luxury self-service, here you go.

Your senior year WILL go down in history

Sure, this fame might be not be ideal but come on, it’s still fame. Years from now, students are going to study about your graduating class’s predicament and all the memes and Please Give Us Research Papers Too hashtags.

Another plus? You will get to brag to those kids that you withstood tornadoes (kind of) and a pandemic all for the sake of education. Not an exact truth, but you can embellish a little!

Boy perk: Military service postponed indefinitely

One thing that always has college senior guys a little nervous is the fact that they will have their military service literally right after they graduate. So here’s a fun little perk—with no exams anywhere soon, you won’t graduate any time soon.

And with your graduation postponed, you can easily guess that military service will be postponed as well. And if nothing else, you now have a few reasons to celebrate.

Sometimes, it’s just a blessing in disguise!