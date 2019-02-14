By:Yara Tarek

The Beatles Fans; Brace yourselves. A movie tribute for our favorite band is Coming on June 28th.

We can’t keep calm, IT’S SO EXCITING! Especially due to the fact that it’s not just a biographical movie, but it’s rather a full tribute movie to celebrate the band.

The Movie’s Plot

The new musical comedy brings us back the memories of the greatest band of all time “The Beatles” starring; Himesh Patel, Lily James, SNL star Kate McKinnon, and everyone’s favorite singer Ed Sheeran.

The story is about a musician (actor Himesh Patel) struggling to make his own music, realizes he’s the only one who remembers The Beatles. He starts performing the greatest band’s hits, and his fame explodes.

I’ll leave you with the trailer:

Oscar winning director Danny Boyle

To make things better, the movie is directed by the Oscar-winning director of the movie “Slumdog Millionaire”, and the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “Four Weddings and a funeral”, “Love Actually” and “Notting Hil” which is awesome.

The Beatles 1960-1970

In case you are musically challenged and don’t know The Beatles, we can help you out.

They were the most influential English rock band, formed in Liverpool in 1960. They are the best selling band in history, with estimated sales of over 800 million records world wide.

With members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

In 2017, they held the record for most number-one hits on the Hot 100 chart with twenty number one hits. They also are the top-selling vinyl albums artist in 2018 in US, with 321,000 copies sold of their catalog on vinyl.

Their most famous hits are “Yesterday”, “Hey Jude”, “Let it Be”, “Twist and shout”, “Come Together”, and “I want to hold your hand”.

This movie pays tribute to the band in a unique and fun way. The fact that there’s not any members of them is actually a good point.

It’s sort of reminding us of the mesmerizing lyrics of their songs and why we love them so much. We really hope this doesn’t disappoint us.