Being Egypt’s next big star and teen heartthrob is not what most of us would ever expect from life, but Khaled Anwar, it seems, has always had big plans for himself. Even as a young preteen, Khaled’s love for acting was slowly burning underneath, waiting for the right time to make itself known.

In secondary school, the timing was nothing short of perfect. Previously having a short-lived interest in engineering, Khaled decided to venture out of his comfort zone and look for creative outlets, like music and drama, and eventually signed up for an audition at his school’s theater. And just like all important moments when time seems to stop, that moment signaled a shift in the then-teenager.

Just like that, he’d had an inkling of what he wanted to become. An actor—no, an international actor, who didn’t dare dream to do anything else for the rest of his life. He’d finally found his true calling.

For many aspiring young actors, school programs, in both high schools and universities, are the first major step to achieving their dreams. Khaled was no different. After the very first play, Khaled joined every single school play he could get his hands on. Later on, he also joined in many acting workshops, both in Egypt and abroad in the Czech Republic.

Like many Egyptian parents, Khaled’s parents worried about his new career-path for a while before eventually fully trusting him into taking his own life in his hands and gave him their unwavering support, proudly attending all his school plays and performances.

But school plays weren’t the end-all be-all for the young actor. Graduating high school, Khaled soon applied to the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts to fully dedicate himself to perfecting his craft.

As fate, with dashes upon dashes of luck, would have it, Khaled Anwar’s life changed the day director Sherif Ismail saw him in a Czech-based play by chance. After this encounter, the director pointed the actor to his new collaborative film, 2015’s The Fourth Generation, and it’s sufficient to say the rest was history.

Two years afterwards, Khaled caught everyone’s attention again with his role as Trika in the hit Ramadan series Hatha Al-Masaa, stunning audiences with the meticulous attention to detail often found in method actors like himself.

Successes followed in forms of TV roles like the posh Marawan from Ka’eno Emabreh and striking Eslam in Abo Omar El-Masry. Of course, while mentioning all of this, we cannot forego Khaled’s role of a lifetime as Zizo, Adel Emam’s troubled grandson in Awalem Khafeya, where he learned a great deal from the renowned actor and further sculpted his growing acting skills.

Rising to greater lengths and prominence each year, Khaled is quickly making a name for himself in ensemble dramas, appearing on the youthful Zodiac series as well as Menna Shalaby’s Fi Kol Osboo’ Youm Gom’aa and Mamlaket Iblees while also signing up for a couple of film projects, ready to hit the screens in 2020’s many cinema seasons.